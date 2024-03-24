Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.