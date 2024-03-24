Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,202 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,916. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.39 and its 200-day moving average is $279.92. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

