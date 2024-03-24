Request Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. Request has a total market cap of $133.15 million and $3.18 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007446 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00027130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00015803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,005.69 or 1.00552141 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012176 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.00149123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1310948 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $4,339,669.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

