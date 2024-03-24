Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Renasant Price Performance

NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Renasant by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Renasant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Renasant by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

