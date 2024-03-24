Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.23

Shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.23 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 17.03 ($0.22). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 17.04 ($0.22), with a volume of 3,786,471 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £87.88 million, a P/E ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,380.95%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

