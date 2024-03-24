REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RGNX. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $967.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.27. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,115 shares of company stock worth $1,927,372. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.