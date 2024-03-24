Raymond James Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.50.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

