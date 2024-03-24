RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,400.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. RadNet has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.11 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RadNet by 84.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 51.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

