Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Releases Earnings Results

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Questerre Energy had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of C$9.74 million for the quarter.
Questerre Energy Price Performance
Questerre Energy stock remained flat at C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday. 43,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. Questerre Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.25.
About Questerre Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Questerre Energy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Questerre Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questerre Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.