QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137,623.07 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $137,623.07 and $622.43 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117445 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $313.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

