QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,645,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

