Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after purchasing an additional 588,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after buying an additional 338,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 199,963 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 809,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 194,392 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

