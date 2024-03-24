Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Smith Douglas Homes Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SDHC)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Smith Douglas Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smith Douglas Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 0.8 %

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

