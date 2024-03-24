Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($18.08) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.88) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,576.80 ($20.07).

PRU opened at GBX 778.40 ($9.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 718.80 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,234 ($15.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 802.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 853.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,616.16%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

