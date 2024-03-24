ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

REGL traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,751 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

