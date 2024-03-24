Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,369,000 after buying an additional 33,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,807,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

