Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Releases Earnings Results

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, reports. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of Prime Meridian stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Prime Meridian has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

Prime Meridian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Prime Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

