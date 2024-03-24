Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,252,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.