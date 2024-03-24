Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $6.79 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

