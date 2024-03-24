Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

ADP stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

