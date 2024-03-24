Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

MU stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,281,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,887,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

