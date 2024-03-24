Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $325,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $48,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,441. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

DexCom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

