Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.67. The stock had a trading volume of 764,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,723. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.93 and a 52 week high of $288.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.27 and its 200 day moving average is $256.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

