Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 606 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $75.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.19. 19,680,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.19 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.