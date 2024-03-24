Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 52,648 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

CMCSA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,037,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,247,668. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

