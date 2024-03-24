Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after buying an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,310,000 after buying an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.51. 2,104,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,769. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.22.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.