Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,267,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.38. 2,914,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

