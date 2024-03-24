Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SPG traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.86. 1,366,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,349. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

