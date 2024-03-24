Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.94. The company had a trading volume of 710,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,502. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $334.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

