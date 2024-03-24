Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 119.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 68,709 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 10,330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 268.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 1,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.