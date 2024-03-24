Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 3,040,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,324. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

