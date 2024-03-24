Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $503,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. 867,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,450. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

