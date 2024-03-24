Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.10 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.01. 788,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.79 and its 200 day moving average is $297.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.51 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.