Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $483,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.51. 1,595,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

