Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $407,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,918 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 713,425 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 45,787,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,032,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $64.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

