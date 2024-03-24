Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.73 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDIV. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,321,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 185,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

EDIV stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. 46,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,562. The company has a market capitalization of $265.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

