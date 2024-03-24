Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 728 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 10,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $639.39. The stock had a trading volume of 300,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,065. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $617.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $428.68 and a 12 month high of $644.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

