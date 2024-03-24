Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,089 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,006,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,948. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

