Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 125,877 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,021. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

