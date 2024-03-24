Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,736,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,125,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.