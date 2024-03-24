Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. 980,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,447. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.