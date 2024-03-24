Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,308 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,077. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

