Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,966 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VFH traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 287,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $102.53.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

