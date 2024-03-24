Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after buying an additional 137,812 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CI traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,090. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $355.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.13 and a 200 day moving average of $305.62.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.