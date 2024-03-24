Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $967.24. 274,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,385. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $956.46 and a 200-day moving average of $876.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,226 shares of company stock worth $17,061,869 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.