Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 96,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,327.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,291.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,629 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 198.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

