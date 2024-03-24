Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $3,037,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. 943,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

