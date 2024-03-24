Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,712 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.