Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $316.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $317.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.