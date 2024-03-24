Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.21

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.72. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 42,440 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
