Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.21

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.72. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 42,440 shares trading hands.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

